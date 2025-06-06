 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: 3.3 Lakh Candidates Appear for Mega DSC Examination

Andhra Pradesh
DC Web Desk
6 Jun 2025 10:56 AM IST

Candidates have been allowed to enter the exam centres from 9 am this morning. The exam will be held from 9.30 am to 12 noon. DSC exams will continue till May 30

Andhra Pradesh: 3.3 Lakh Candidates Appear for Mega DSC Examination
x
Over 137 exam centres have been set up in Andhra Pradesh and 17 centres in Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Odisha. — Internet

Mega DSC examinations are being conducted to fill 16,347 teacher posts. Over 5,77,675 applications have been received and 3,36,305 candidates appeared for the exams.

Candidates have been allowed to enter the exam centres from 9 am this morning. The exam will be held from 9.30 am to 12 noon. DSC exams will continue till May 30.

Over 137 exam centres have been set up in Andhra Pradesh and 17 centres in Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

In the afternoon session, candidates will be allowed into the exam centres from 2 pm. The exam will be held from 2.30 -5 pm.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Mega DSC andhra pradesh 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X