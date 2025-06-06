Andhra Pradesh: 3.3 Lakh Candidates Appear for Mega DSC Examination

Mega DSC examinations are being conducted to fill 16,347 teacher posts. Over 5,77,675 applications have been received and 3,36,305 candidates appeared for the exams.

Candidates have been allowed to enter the exam centres from 9 am this morning. The exam will be held from 9.30 am to 12 noon. DSC exams will continue till May 30.

Over 137 exam centres have been set up in Andhra Pradesh and 17 centres in Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

In the afternoon session, candidates will be allowed into the exam centres from 2 pm. The exam will be held from 2.30 -5 pm.