Andhra Pradesh: 300 Villages in ASR district Marooned as Sabari River Waters Rise

Visakhapatnam: Around 300 villages in Chintu and Kunavaram areas of ASR district have been marooned afresh as the water level in Sabari river increased by the hour on Sunday.







The officials sounded a high alert, urging people to move to safer areas or contact flood control rooms for assistance.Alluri Seetharamaraju district collector Dinesh Kumar said the people in submerged villages were being moved to safer places and flood relief was being given to them. But the residents in Chintoor and Koonavaram mandals did not receive the relief supplies.The collector moved around in a boat to several villages to assess the situation personally.He said rice, vegetables, essential commodities, tarpaulins and torches were distributed to the affected families. Officials have been moving on boats in Chintoor, Kunavaram, VR Puram and Etapaka mandals to supervise the supply of relief material and rescue the people stranded in water.He visited the flood victims in temporary shelters, inquiring about their health and sanitation conditions. Special medical camps have also been set up to prevent the spread of infections.Sources said the Godavari water level was at 42.83 metres in Kunavaram and Chinturu in the district by Sunday evening.Local YSRC leader and MPP Komaram Pentayya said though the road was cut off between Koderu and Bojjaraigudem, the officials made no efforts to arrange boats and shift the villagers stranded for three days, to safety.He said power has been cut off to many villages, making it difficult for the people to shift to safe places.Local CPM leader Srinivasa Rao said officials have put the people in the forest area in makeshift tents made out of sarees. “Only 200 people were provided proper shelter and the remaining 1200 were sent to forest camps that have no electricity.”“People with children are forced to live in temporary camps in forests. They are facing danger from snakes and poisonous insects,’’ he said, demanding proper tents, battery lights and mosquito nets for these people.