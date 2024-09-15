Andhra Pradesh: 3 IPS Officers Suspended for Alleged Torture of Actress

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government suspended senior IPS officers including former intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulu, former Vijayawada commissioner of police (CP) Kanti Rana Tata, and former Vijayawada DCP Vishal Gunni in connection with the alleged harassment of Bollywood actress Kadambari Jethwani and her family members during the YSRC government. Confidential government orders 1590, 1591, and 1592, suspending the three senior IPS officers, were issued to this effect on Sunday.

The Mumbai-based Bollywood actress Kadambari Jethwani accused the three IPS officers of arresting and harassing her earlier this year at the behest of YSRC leaders.

Based on the complaint lodged by the actress, the police conducted a detailed probe that was submitted by DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao to the government. The report reportedly found prima facie evidence of misconduct and dereliction of duty by the said IPS officers.

Jethwani had lodged a complaint with the Ibrahimpatnam police, alleging that false cases were foisted against her and that she was arrested and harassed by the police officers. Based on her complaint, the police filed a case against YSRC leader Kukkala Vidyasagar.

The DGP has already suspended then ACP Hanumantha Rao and then CI Satyanarayana Rao in connection with the case.