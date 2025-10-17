Dharmavaram Police Arrest Two Active Members of Pakistan-Based JeM

Dharmavaram : In a major breakthrough, AP police have on Friday nabbed two active members of WhatsApp groups belonging to Pakistan-based outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

The duo had close links with Kotwal Noor Mohammad, 42, of Dharmavaram in Sri Satya Sai district, a cook in a hotel but an active militant having links with jihadi elements of JeM operating from Pakistan and planning to conduct terror acts in India. Noor Mohammad had been arrested on August 16 by Dharmavaram police for attracting Muslim youth into becoming members of the JeM and taking up jihadi activities through the outfit.

Briefing media at Puttaparthi on Friday, Satya Sai SP Sathish Kumar said the JeM elements arrested are Sajjad Hussain of Uttar Pradesh and Taufeeq Alam Shaik of Maharashtra. A single barrel gun along with jihadi literature and mobile phones have been recovered from them.

Acting on credible inputs from intelligence agencies on October 13, an AP police team, in coordination with UP police, conducted search operations at Amroha in UP and arrested Sajjad Hussain, who had been doing an Alim course at the Jamia Madrasa. Police seized electronic gadgets and Jihadi material from him. During further searches, Dharmavaram police seized a single barrel rifle from Sajjad Hussain’s residence in Jhampurwa, owned by his relative. The rifle had been procured with intent to utilise it in jihadi activities.

Similarly, another team of AP police, along with Nashik police in Maharashtra, arrested Taufeeq Alam Shaik from Malegaon and seized electronic gadgets along with Jihadi material.

The Satya Sai district SP said both the accused are active in several Pakistan-based jihadi WhatsApp groups and channels operated by JeM. They also have direct links with JeM operatives, including Talha Bhai, brother of Moulana Masood Azhar, chief of JeM, who radicalise youth towards receiving militant training in Pakistan to wage war against India.

Both the accused have been produced before their respective local courts and brought to Dharmavaram on transit warrants for further questioning and inquiries, SP Sathish Kumar said.

He underlined that they are keeping a strict vigil on such Pakistan-based social media groups. He advised youth, especially Muslims, to be aware of falling into the trap of jihadi elements and instead inform police in case they are approached.