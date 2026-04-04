AP New State Map With 28 Districts, Amaravati As Capital City Released

Amaravati: Marking the beginning of key changes in the administrative structure of Andhra Pradesh, a new state map comprising 28 districts was recently released along with specific marking of Amaravati as the state capital in Guntur district. The Disaster Management Agency released the new map on Saturday.

The release of this map comes in the wake of the recent approval of both Houses in the Parliament passing the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, formally recognising Amaravati as the sole capital of AP, more than a decade after the erstwhile united State was bifurcated.

Andhra Pradesh previously consisted of only 26 districts during the YSRCP regime, but the total count has now been increased to 28 districts with the creation of two new districts, Polavaram and Markapuram, recently by the TDP-led Government. While Polavaram district was carved out of the Alluri Sitharama Raju district’s Ramachodavaram and Chinturu revenue divisions, Markapuram has been carved out of Prakasam district’s Markapuram and Kanigiri revenue divisions.

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in December, 2025, approved a revised district reorganisation map along with 23 other key policy and administrative decisions, marking a significant step towards restructuring governance based on public feedback and administrative efficiency. The decisions were taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.













Officials state that these changes have been undertaken to streamline administrative processes, which will also serve as a guiding framework for future planning and development.