Andhra Natya Sangamam Showcases Classical Dance in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The classical dance festival Andhra Natya Sangamam was held in Vijayawada on Sunday evening under the auspices of the Swaranartana music and dance institution.

The event was organised with the blessings of the late Padma Dr Nataraja Ramakrishna and supervised by Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Guru Kalakrishna. A special presentation titled Nava Janardhana Parijata was performed by noted artiste Padmamohan Denduluri.

Winners of competitions held in December showcased their talents during the programme. Denduluri Nalini Mohan, IFS (Retd.), former principal chief conservator of forests, presided over the function.

Prizes were distributed to winners in both junior and senior categories, with disciples of Sharada Ramakrishna securing top positions in the two divisions. The founders of Swaranartana encouraged greater public participation in promoting and preserving classical dance forms.