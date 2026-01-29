 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

AP Ministers Leave for Baramati to Attend Last Rites of Ajit Pawar

Andhra Pradesh
29 Jan 2026 11:05 AM IST

Pawar (66) and four other persons on board the aircraft were killed after it crashed barely 200 metres from the edge of a tabletop runway at Baramati on Wednesday

AP Ministers Leave for Baramati to Attend Last Rites of Ajit Pawar
x
Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh (File Photo)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh and Revenue Minister A Satya Prasad left for Baramati on Thursday to attend the last rites of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The last rites of Pawar will be held with full state honours at the sports ground of Vidya Pratishthan in Baramati in Pune district today.

"A delegation comprising Ministers Lokesh and Prasad left for Baramati this morning to attend the last rites and pay final respects to Pawar," an official release said.
Pawar (66) and four other persons on board the aircraft were killed after it crashed barely 200 metres from the edge of a tabletop runway at Baramati on Wednesday.
( Source : PTI )
andhra pradesh news nara lokesh maharashtra ajit pawar plane crash baramati 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X