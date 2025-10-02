Andhra Minister Woos French Investors At Paris Roadshow In Run-up To Vizag CII Summit

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar on Thursday invited French investors and industrialists to invest in the state, highlighting its strengths in infrastructure, connectivity, and airports during a roadshow organised in Paris ahead of the CII Partnership Summit to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15.

"Andhra Pradesh today stands as the most attractive destination for industries in India...The state offers a long coastline, ensures reliable power supply, provides excellent road and port connectivity, and has world-class airports," said Kumar in an official press release.

He said the state has industry-friendly policies, making it a preferred hub for global investors.

Under the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's government, the state is "transforming into a hub of futuristic infrastructure," Kumar remarked, adding that the greenfield capital city Amaravati is being developed as per global standards.

The Minister assured full cooperation to French firms, stating that the state government would extend complete support to companies investing in Andhra Pradesh.

During his visit, Kumar also held discussions with representatives of French energy major EDF and presented investment opportunities in solar, wind, and hybrid projects.

He further highlighted the scope for investments in industrial corridors, logistics, port-led development, and renewable energy.