Andhra Milk Contamination: Toll Rises to 14

Rajamahendravaram (Andhra Pradesh): The death toll from the suspected milk adulteration in East Godavari district has touched 14, while six others are currently undergoing treatment at hospitals in Rajamahendravaram. The laboratory findings revealed that the (14) victims suffered multi-organ failure caused by acute renal failure after consuming milk contaminated with ethylene glycol, police said on Friday.

The incident dates back to February 16, when adulterated milk supplied in parts of Lalacheruvu village allegedly caused severe health complications among consumers, including urinary obstruction and kidney-related ailments, leading to hospitalisation.

The matter came to light on February 22 after Tadi Krishnaveni (76) died while undergoing treatment for anuria at Kakinada Government Hospital.

"Laboratory findings show that the (14) victims died of multi-organ failure triggered by acute renal failure after consuming milk contaminated with the toxic substance ethylene glycol," Kovvur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) G Deva Kumar told PTI.

Recently, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said incidents such as the adulterated milk deaths in Rajamahendrawaram, diarrhoea cases in Srikakulam and the firecracker unit mishap in Vetlapalem, arising from negligence and violation of rules should be dealt with strictly.

Relatives later learnt that several others had been admitted to hospitals with similar symptoms and that all of them had consumed milk supplied by the same vendor.

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased woman's son, police registered a case on February 22 under Section 194 of the BNSS. During the investigation, police collected blood samples from victims, as well as samples of milk and curd consumed by them.

Samples were also taken from a private milk centre operated by Addala Ganeswararao (37) in Narasapuram village, along with the freezer used for storage and other materials found at the premises.

The collected samples were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) and other laboratories for analysis.

Reports relating to five cases have been received so far and examined by a forensic assistant professor who provided the final opinion, police said.

Investigation revealed that Ganeswararao had been sourcing milk from 43 farmers in nearby villages. He allegedly stored the milk in a two-container freezer at his residence, transferred it to cans and supplied it to households in Chowdeswaranagar and Swaroopanagar areas of Lalacheruvu in Rajamahendravaram.

Between February 16 and 24, about 20 people were admitted to various hospitals after consuming the milk supplied by Ganeswararao. Police said some customers had informed the vendor on February 15 that the milk tasted bitter and could cause problems if sold.

However, he (the vendor) continued supplying the same milk to consumers the following day, he said. Investigators also found that the freezer used for storing the milk had developed a leak and was later repaired at a tinkering workshop in Rajamahendravaram where adhesive compound for sealing leaks was applied to the (milk) container walls. Police said the accused vendor, Ganeswararao, has been remanded to