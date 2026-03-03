Andhra Liquor Scam Case Accused Held at Indo-Nepal Border

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Police have arrested Pranoy Prakash, an accused in the alleged Rs 3,500-crore liquor scam that took place during the erstwhile YSRCP regime, an official said on Tuesday. Prakash was caught at the Indo-Nepal border on Sunday, they added.

"We took him into custody on Monday. Two days back, he was caught at the Nepal border," the official told PTI. According to the police, Prakash was allegedly planning to flee to Dubai from the dry port area at Sanauli in Uttar Pradesh. Since there was a Look Out Circular (LOC) on Prakash, the official said a police party was sent to fetch him upon receiving information. Meanwhile, the police are bringing him back to the state, the official added.