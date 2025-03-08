Andhra leaders extend Women's Day greetings

Amaravati, March 8: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Governor S Abdul Nazeer, and YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy extended their greetings on International Women's Day on Saturday.

Naidu emphasised that celebrating Women's Day is not just a formality but a societal responsibility.

“We firmly believe that women's development alone will lead to societal development, and we are working with this motto,” said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

Governor Nazeer, in a statement from Raj Bhavan, highlighted the significance of the day, noting that “women in India have always been at the forefront of nation-building and upholding national integrity, peace, and harmony.”

He added, “Women have always been an inspiration to society and play a leadership role in the country's development.”

The Governor further added that promoting women's rights and gender equality is an integral part of society.

“Women shoulder great responsibilities with immense forbearance gift from God,” he said.

Similarly, former CM and opposition leader Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his wishes stating, “When women thrive, families prosper; when families prosper, the state flourishes; and when the state flourishes, the nation progresses.”