Andhra Leaders Condole Demise Of Telangana Poet Ande Sri

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and state Congress president Y S Sharmila on Monday joined leaders across the Telugu states in condoling the demise of noted poet and lyricist Ande Sri.

Ande Sri, the author of Telangana's iconic state song 'Jaya Jaya he Telangana', died in Hyderabad this morning.

Naidu described Ande Sri as a remarkable poet who gave Telangana its State song and termed his death an "irreparable loss" to the Telugu literary world.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of renowned poet Ande Sri, who gave Telangana its state song," Naidu said in a post on X.

Sharmila also paid tribute to Ande Sri, calling him a people's poet who awakened the society through his words.

She prayed for his soul's peace and family's strength.