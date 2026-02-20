Andhra Guv Reviews International City Parade in Vizag

Hosted by the Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the event saw enthusiastic public participation and showcased India's maritime ethos through operational displays, ceremonial processions, and cultural performances.

"The Governor reviewed the ICP, featuring marching contingents from the Indian Navy, Army, Air Force, and Coast Guard, along with units from participating foreign navies, the Sea Cadet Corps, National Cadet Corps, and State Police," said PIB in a post on X.

Nazeer noted that the parade not only highlighted India's maritime strength and professionalism but also reflected Andhra's growing role in the maritime and defence ecosystem.

He emphasised Visakhapatnam's importance as a key maritime hub and said such events foster international goodwill while reinforcing India's maritime outlook in the Indo-Pacific region.

Dressed in ceremonial uniforms, the contingents displayed shared maritime traditions, discipline, and professional camaraderie, symbolising global unity and cooperation.

The Naval Air Arm was also featured, demonstrating the Indian Navy's integrated sea-air capabilities.

Addressing the gathering, Admiral Tripathi described the parade as a unique interface between the Indian Navy, foreign navies, and citizens.

"The International City Parade reflects the spirit of international camaraderie at sea and underscores navies' shared commitment to cooperation, trust, and collective maritime security," a PIB release said.

He added that such engagements strengthen professional bonds and mutual understanding among participating nations.

The parade concluded with the illumination of ships at anchorage, followed by a laser and drone show and fireworks, creating a striking waterfront finale.

The International Fleet Review 2026 reaffirmed India's commitment to maritime cooperation, interoperability and collective security, in keeping with the theme 'United Through Oceans', while highlighting the Indian Navy's indigenous capability, operational professionalism and enduring partnerships with like-minded navies, the release added.

According to the Indian Navy, Visakhapatnam is hosting the International Fleet Review, Exercise MILAN, and the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Conclave of Chiefs from February 15 to 25.

This is the first time India is holding all three major maritime events simultaneously.