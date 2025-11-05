Andhra Guv, Balakrishna Congratulate Nara Bhuvaneswari On Winning Awards In London

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Wednesday congratulated Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, for receiving the Distinguished Fellowship Award-2025 at the Global Convention of the Institute of Directors held in London.

Bhuvaneswari, Managing Director of Heritage Foods Limited and Managing Trustee of the NTR Memorial Trust, was honoured for her contributions to public service, social empowerment, and impactful leadership.

"Nazeer congratulated Bhuvaneswari for being conferred with the Distinguished Fellowship Award-2025 at the Global Convention of the Institute of Directors (IOD) in London for her exemplary service in public and corporate spheres," said a press release from Raj Bhavan.

The governor also congratulated her on receiving the Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance under the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) category.

Past recipients of the award include former President APJ Abdul Kalam, Hinduja Group Co-Chairman Gopichand Hinduja, Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiatives Chairperson Rajashree Birla, and Sun Pharma Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi, among others.

Her brother and MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna expressed happiness over his sister's achievement and said it was a matter of pride to the Telugu people across the world.

In a press release, he said that it was a matter of pride to their family and the Telugu people. The awards reflect Bhuvaneswari's honesty and dedication to social service. Her moral values and social responsibility should be a source of inspiration to all Telugus, Balakrishna said.