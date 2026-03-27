Andhra Guv, CM, Jagan Extend Sri Rama Navami Greetings

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday extended Sri Rama Navami greetings to people. The governor said that Sri Rama Navami symbolises the victory of good over evil and reflects the ideals of duty, honour, sacrifice and righteousness.

"I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh on the auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami," Nazeer said in an official press release from Lok Bhavan.

He noted that Lord Rama, revered as 'Maryada Purushottama', exemplifies the highest virtues of dignified and ideal conduct, inspiring people to follow the path of righteousness.

Nazeer wished that the ideals of compassion, kindness and righteousness, followed by Sri Rama, serve as a guiding force for all. Similarly, the chief minister described Sri Rama as an ideal man and a symbol of righteousness and good governance.

"On the occasion of Sri Rama Navami, I extend my greetings to the people. Lord Rama represents people-centric governance," said Naidu in a post on X. He noted that the festival marks both the birth of Lord Rama and his divine wedding, adding that people must fulfil their responsibilities to establish 'Rama Rajya'.

Naidu wished that everyone leads an ideal life with the virtues of Lord Sri Ramachandra and that families are blessed with his divine grace. Likewise, Jagan highlighted that Sri Rama renounced his kingdom to honour a promise and remained steadfast in righteousness despite hardships.

He described Sri Rama as an embodiment of all virtues and an eternal ideal for humanity. "With heartfelt prayers that the divine blessings of Sri Rama, the embodiment of all virtues, be upon everyone, warm Sri Rama Navami greetings to all Telugu people across the world," said Jagan in a post on X.

The former chief minister extended warm greetings on Sri Rama Navami to Telugu people across the world, praying for divine blessings upon all. Sri Rama Navami is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Sri Rama and symbolises righteousness, devotion and ideal governance.

The festival is observed with temple visits, prayers, cultural programmes and community celebrations, reflecting spiritual devotion and cultural significance.