Andhra Guv, CM, Jagan Congratulate Team India on T20 World Cup Victory

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Team India on winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The governor said the entire nation is proud of the team's remarkable achievement.

"Each member of the team contributed to the victory and the entire nation is proud of the team's remarkable achievement," Nazeer said in an official release late on Sunday.

CM Naidu said India's triumph marked a historic milestone as the country became the first nation to win the ICC T20 World Cup three times. "Congratulations to Team India on winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in an absolute thriller. The nation is proud of this historic achievement," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

Similarly, Jagan congratulated the Indian team for their performance and said the victory made the entire country proud. "Heartiest congratulations to Suryakumar Yadav and his team on winning the T20 World Cup 2026. You have made all Indians proud with this remarkable victory," Reddy said in a post on 'X'.

India showcased a dazzling batting performance to humble New Zealand by 96 runs in the T20 World Cup final clash in Ahmedabad, successfully defending the title on Sunday.