Andhra Guv Approves Renaming of Raj Bhavan as Lok Bhavan

Andhra Pradesh
3 Dec 2025 6:24 PM IST

The approval followed a communication received from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, after which a notification was issued by Special Chief Secretary to Governor G Anantha Ramu

Governor S Abdul Nazeer (File Photo)

Amaravati: Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Wednesday approved renaming of Andhra Pradesh Raj Bhavan as Lok Bhavan.

The approval followed a communication received from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, after which a notification was issued by Special Chief Secretary to Governor G Anantha Ramu.
"Governor Abdul Nazeer has approved renaming of the Raj Bhavan, Andhra Pradesh as Lok Bhavan, Andhra Pradesh," said an official press release from Lok Bhavan. The renaming has come into effect immediately as per the instructions, it added.


