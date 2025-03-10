Andhra govt to seek donations to build offices in new districts: Minister

Amaravati, March 10: Andhra Pradesh Revenue Minister A. Satya Prasad on Monday informed the Assembly that the state government will seek donations from the public to build collectorate and revenue divisional offices in the newly carved out districts as the state is experiencing fiscal stress.

The previous YSRCP government divided existing districts into 23 smaller ones in 2022, for taking governance close to people.

In the newly formed districts, collectorates and revenue divisional offices will be built, including tehsildar offices wherever required. As the finances of the state are under pressure, we will take the help of donors to build the offices, Prasad told the House.

According to Prasad, officials are working on methods to procure and utilise donations. He alleged that the previous government focused more on building its party offices than collectorates.

Prasad slammed the “unscientific” division of districts by the previous dispensation to divert people's attention from various protesting sections and said the TDP-led government in the state is rectifying the alleged flaws which emerged from the earlier process.