Andhra Govt to Clear Rs 400 Cr Pending Bills for Small Contractors

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to clear pending bills of contactor amounting upto Rs 400 crore for the works they executed since 2014, said a government source.

Contractors who executed works between 2014 and 2019, with project value below Rs 5 crore, will now receive payments, ending years of financial uncertainty and hardship, the source said on Tuesday.

"The Andhra Pradesh Finance Department is clearing pending bills for small contractors, providing long-awaited financial relief..." the source told PTI.

The decision, which will see small contractors benefit by Rs 400 crore, was taken following orders from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The relief is specifically extended to contractors who executed works up to Rs 5 lakh, with dues pending since 2014.

According to the source, the TDP-led government has already cleared pending bills in multiple tranches already. Funds for the bills are expected to be credited to the contractors' accounts in a couple of days.