Andhra govt spending over Rs 12,400 cr on free power to farmers: Energy minister Ravi Kumar

Amaravati, March 3: Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar on Monday said the TDP-led NDA government is spending over Rs 12,400 crore on free power to farmers.

Speaking in the Assembly, the minister said 22,709 power connections were given to farmers within a short time of the N Chandrababu Naidu-led government coming to power.

“In total, 69,975 connections were sanctioned. On each power connection, the coalition government is spending Rs 2.6 lakh,” Kumar told the House, adding that the erstwhile YSRCP government had 'destroyed' the power sector in the state.

He said that nine hours of free power will be supplied for farmers soon under the PM-KUSUM scheme as per the directions of the CM, and added that 4.5 lakh power connections are required for farming in the southern state.

Kadapa MLA R Madhavi appealed to Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha to address the indiscriminate sales of painkillers.

Meanwhile, the home minister informed the House that illegal marijuana cultivation was reduced to 100 acres from 11,000 acres as part of the state government's efforts to crackdown on it completely.

She noted that families used to growing marijuana are being counselled to take up other crops, among other initiatives.

Later, Deputy Speaker K Raghurama Krishna Raju adjourned the House to Tuesday, following speeches praising the Rs 3.22 lakh crore budget for fiscal 2025-26.