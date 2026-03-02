Andhra Government Helpline To Rescue Telugus Stranded in War Zone

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to ensure the safe return of people stranded in the war-borne countries. He reviewed the situation at the camp office with RTGS officials and representatives of APNRT.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to coordinate with the Central Government to facilitate the return of people from countries such as Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Qatar and Kuwait. He directed authorities to immediately contact those stranded due to the war and flight cancellations and extend necessary assistance without delay.

He emphasized that APNRT and RTGS should work in close coordination on relief measures and continuously monitor the situation. Officials were also instructed to remain in constant touch with the Centre, Indian embassies in the respective countries.

The Chief Minister assured that Andhra Pradesh Government stands firmly to extend support to stranded people and

in coordination with APNRT has initiated measures for the safety of Telugu people in Gulf countries. He advised the stranded people not to get panic and take shelter in ptrotected areas until reopening of airports commencement of flight services.

The Chief Minister said a 24/7 helpline has been set up:

Helpline: 0863-2340678

WhatsApp: 85000 27678

Temporary accommodation is being arranged through APNRT coordinators. Upon being contacted, APNRT will provide immediate assistance and support to Non-Resident Telugus.

In addition to the helpline numbers, the following contact details are available:

Email: helpline@apnrts.com

Email: support@apnrts.com

Email: info@apnrts.com

Website: https://apnrts.ap.gov.in⁠