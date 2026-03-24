Andhra Govt Asks Power Utilities to Maintain Coal Stocks Amid Global Concerns

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Special Chief Secretary, Energy, K Vijayanand, has directed power utilities to maintain adequate coal stocks and ensure sustained power generation during the upcoming summer season amid global tensions affecting coal imports.

"Power utilities should be closely monitoring coal availability, and ensure effective coordination with ports and Railways for smooth coal movement to power plants," Vijayanand said. This is crucial to support an uninterrupted power supply and meet rising electricity demand during peak summer months, he added.

He stressed the need to operate all generating units at full capacity to support grid stability during peak demand hours. Directing Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGENCO) to assess imported coal requirements for Krishnapatnam Thermal Power Plant, he emphasised finalising supply schedules at the earliest to ensure uninterrupted generation during summer.

He congratulated APGENCO for achieving a record 6,101 MW power generation and 5,730 MW ex-bus generation, the highest ever since its inception.

Further, he appreciated Andhra Pradesh Power Development Company Limited (APPDCL) for achieving 2,339 MW generation out of 2,400 MW capacity with a 97.45 per cent plant load factor.

He said the government is focusing on reducing the cost of power generation to lower the overall cost of supply to consumers in the state.

According to the Special Chief Secretary, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed exploring all possible measures to optimise generation costs and ensure affordable power supply.

He observed that the rainfall forecast for the upcoming monsoon season is not encouraging, which may increase dependence on thermal power generation.

Vijayanand emphasised the importance of advance planning and efficient resource management to handle any surge in demand and ensure grid reliability.