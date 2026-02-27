Andhra Govt Approves Chroma-Ator Power Products To Establish 200 Biogas Plants

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday approved Chroma- Ator Power Products Pvt Ltd to establish 200 TPD compressed biogas plants in Palnadu district.

K Vijayanand, special chief secretary, Energy Department, said the government approved allocation of revenue lands on lease to the company as per the provisions of AP (Andhra Pradesh) Integrated Clean Energy Policy 2024.

"The government hereby accorded approval for establishing 200 TPD (10 Nos x 20 TPD) compressed biogas plants at Edavalli village, Chilakaluripeta Mandal, Palnadu district," he said in a government order (GO).

The southern state aims to position itself as a clean energy hub and contribute towards self-economic reliance, which prompted it to notify the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Clean Energy Policy, 2024.

Andhra Pradesh aims to add over 160 GW of renewable energy capacity and attract investments worth nearly Rs 10,000 crore.

It is promoting large-scale and decentralised renewable energy generation.

Considering that 62 percent of agrarian Andhra Pradesh's population is dependent on agriculture, the government deems that there is a significant potential for biofuel production, especially with the prospective increase in agricultural commodities such as sugarcane, broken rice, maize, sugar beet, sweet sorghum, corn, and cassava.

Along with these commodities, initiatives like "Clean Andhra Pradesh" (CLAP) are expected to strengthen waste management through public participation and create substantial scope for establishing biofuel plants, including bioethanol, biodiesel, and bio-CNG/Compressed Biogas (CBG), said the GO.

Meanwhile, Chroma - Ator Power Products is expected to complete its project within two years.