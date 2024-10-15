Andhra Govt Appoints Ministers for District In-Charge Roles

Vijayawada: The alliance government in Andhra Pradesh has announced the appointment of in-charge ministers for all districts.

Chief Secretary to Government (Planning Department) Piyush Kumar issued GO:3 to this effect on Tuesday. GOs are normally issued in English but this order was in Telugu.

Several ministers have been assigned responsibilities for two districts each. Ministers Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, Nimmala Ramanaidu, Gottipati Ravi and Anagani Sathya Prasad will hold such responsibilities.

Curiously, deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan and IT-education minister Nara Lokesh have not been given any district in-charge role.

Atchannaidu will be the incharge of the Parvathipuram Manyam and Ambedkar Konaseema districts while Nimmala Ramanaidu will be in charge of East Godavari and Kurnool districts. Gottipati Ravi has been named for the Palnadu and West Godavari districts and Anagani Sathya Prasad is given charge of Sri Sathya Sai and Tirupati districts.

Jana Sena ministers have been given responsibilities for Eluru and Guntur districts, while a BJP minister gets the NTR district.

For Srikakulam district, Kondapalli Srinivas has been made the incharge minister. The others in the line-up are: Parvathipuram Manyam – Atchannaidu; Vizianagaram – Vangalapudi Anita; Visakhapatnam – Dola Balaveeranjaneya Swamy; Alluri Sitarama Raju – Gummadi Sandhya Rani; Anakapalli – Kollu Ravindra; Kakinada-Ponguru Narayana; East Godavari – Nimmala Ramanaidu; BR Ambedkar, Konaseema – Atchannaidu.

Eluru – Nadendla Manohar (Jana Sena); West Godavari – Gottipati Ravi Kumar; NTR – Satya Kumar Yadav; Krishna – Vasamsetty Subhash; Palnadu – Gottipati Ravi Kumar; Guntur – Kandula Durgaesh (Jana Sena); Bapatla – Kolusu Parthasarathy; Prakasam – Anam Ramnarayana Reddy; Nellore – Nasyam Muhammad Farooq; Kurnool – Nimmala Ramanaidu; Nandyal – Payyavula Keshav; Anantapur – TG Bharat.

Sri Sathya Sai – Anagani Sathya Prasad; Kadapa – S Savitha; Annamayya – BC Janardhan Reddy; Tirupati – Anagani Sathya Prasad; and Chittoor - Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy.