Andhra Governor, CM extend Ugadi festival greetings

Amaravati, March 30: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Governor S Abdu Nazeer extended Ugadi (Telugu New Year) greetings to the people of the state on Sunday. In his festival message, the Chief Minister encouraged everyone to welcome the new year with the hope that it will bring good days ahead.

"Ugadi greetings to all the Telugu people across the world. Let's start new endeavours and I wholeheartedly wish that you will make progress as per your wishes," said Naidu in a post on X. Similarly, the Governor observed that Ugadi is a festival of joy and hoped that it would bring new cheer and a bright future for all.

"On this happy and auspicious occasion of Sri Viswavasu nama Samvatsara Ugadi festival, the Telugu New Year Day, I extend my heartiest greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh and the Telugu people living across the world," Nazeer said in a press release from the Raj Bhavan.

Further, he noted that Ugadi 'pacchadi' (pickle) contains all the tastes, in a symbolic reminder to everyone to be prepared to experience all types of flavours that life has to offer throughout the year. Meanwhile, Naidu is participating in Ugadi celebrations in Vijayawada accompanied by ministers and other officials. The Chief Minister was listening to the Ugadi sermon being delivered by a priest while Tourism Minister K Durgesh and Chief Secretary K Vijayanand are in traditional attire such as a lungi.