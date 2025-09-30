 Top
Andhra: Floodwater Inflows to Rise in Godavari River

Andhra Pradesh
PTI
30 Sept 2025 12:52 PM IST

Godavari river is in spate. At Bhadrachalam in Telangana, its water level touched 48.7 ft while inflow and outflow at Dowleswaram was 10.2 lakh cusecs: Official

Water levels on the Godavari river have been reducing at the Sir Arthur Cotton barrage at Dowleswaram. At 10.00 pm on Thursday, levels were recorded at 11.80 ft with a discharge of 10.45 lakh cusecs of water into the sea and the first flood warning level may be withdrawn soon. (Photo: DECCAN CHRONICLE)
Godavari River (File Photo)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director Prakhar Jain on Tuesday said floodwater inflows in Godavari river could rise as the inflow and outflow at Dowleswaram crossed over 10.2 lakh cusecs.

Jain said floodwater inflow and outflow crossed this quantum by 7 am at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram in East Godavari district.
"Godavari river is in spate. At Bhadrachalam (Telangana), its water level touched 48.7 ft while inflow and outflow at Dowleswaram was 10.2 lakh cusecs," said Jain in an official release. According to the APSDMA managing director, first level warning is continuing at Dowleswaram.
He also said floodwater inflow and outflow in the Krishna river at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada crossed over 6.4 lakh cusecs.
Jain said the second level warning is continuing at Prakasam Barrage. Further, he alerted the riparian people of the Krishna and Godavari rivers due to the floodwater inflows.
