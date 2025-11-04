Andhra Expat Hits Rs 240 Cr UAE Jackpot, Picks Mom’s Birthday as Lucky Number

An Indian expat from Andhra Pradesh has won the UAE's biggest lottery jackpot, claiming Dh100 million (over Rs. 240 million) in the 23rd Lucky Day Draw held on October 18. Anilkumar Bolla, 29, matched all seven numbers in the draw, beating lakhs of other players.

Earlier this week, the UAE Lottery posted a celebratory video of the new millionaire on X. The caption read, "From anticipation to celebration, this is the reveal that changed everything! Anilkumar Bolla takes home AED 100 Million! A Lucky Day we'll never forget. For Anilkumar, Oct. 18 wasn't just another day; it was the day that changed everything. A life transformed, and a reminder of what happens when you #DareToImagine. Congratulations, Anilkumar!"

The man was showered with golden confetti as he pumped his fists in victory, before he revealed the secret behind his lucky pick - and it's more wholesome than you'd think. "I haven't done any magic or something... I just chose the easy pick and bought twelve tickets," he began. "The last number is very special. It's my mom's birthday."

Bolla was taken aback when he discovered his win, needing a moment to process the life-altering information.

In the video, Bolla shared his plans for the money. "I was just thinking about how I need to invest this amount, spend it in the right way. After winning this amount, I felt like, 'I have money.' Now, I need to work on my thoughts in the right way, and I want to do something big."



Like anyone who just hit the jackpot, he wished to indulge a little, "I have a dream to buy a supercar. I want to celebrate this moment in a great resort or seven-star hotel."

However, the man once again showcased his love for his family with his next words. "I just want to take my family to the UAE, and I want to enjoy my whole life staying with them," he admitted.

The 29-year-old expressed gratitude towards the UAE Lottery for the opportunity and urged his fellow lottery players to keep playing, assuring them that "one day luck will come to you."

While netizens congratulated him on the win, they advised him not to return to India and settle in the UAE instead, lest he lose the money in tax payments.





The article has been authored by Tejasree Kallakrinda, an intern at Deccan Chronicle