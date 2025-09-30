Andhra Electricity Regulator Orders Discoms to Refund Rs 924 Cr to Consumers

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh): The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission directed power distribution companies to refund over Rs 924 crore to consumers following its Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment True-Up order for FY25.

Refunds will be issued in 12 equal monthly instalments starting November 2025, at Rs 0.13 per unit of electricity.

"The distribution companies (DISCOMs) collected Rs 2,787 crore at 40 paise per unit monthly during fiscal 2024-25. After accounting for this amount, the commission estimated the net Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment (FPPCA) amount to be refunded to consumers at Rs 923.55 crore for FY25," said APERC in a recent press release.

Meanwhile, TDP in a release claimed on Monday that under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh's power sector achieved a �turnaround' by saving Rs 895 crore.

However, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief YS Sharmila accused the CM of making false claims of consumer relief despite high electricity charges.

"Boasting about small things and showing them as big achievements is something only Naidu does. In 15 months of NDA coalition rule, a true-up burden of Rs 15,780 crore was imposed on people," she said in a Congress press release. She called the government's claim of reducing charges and giving relief as shameful and misleading.