Andhra CM To Lay Foundation For Rs 1.36 lakh cr AM/NS India Steel Plant On March 23

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh is going to witness major industrial revolution as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu along with Union Ministers will lay foundation for Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India project on March 23 at Rajayyapeta in Nakkapalli mandal of Anakapalli district.

A leading steel producer Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS India) is preparing to establish a greenfield integrated steel plant in the state with a capacity of 17.8 million metric tonnes per annum.

The project, with a massive investment of Rs 1,35,964 crore, is expected to generate employment opportunities for around one lakh people, both directly and indirectly. Spread across 5,465 acres, the project will be developed in two phases—7.3 million metric tonnes capacity in the first phase and 10.5 million metric tonnes in the second phase.

Alongside the steel plant, AMNS India will also set up a captive port with a capacity of 50 million metric tonnes over 316 acres, with an additional investment of Rs 11,198 crore. This is expected to create another 6,000 jobs. The establishment of the AMNS India plant is poised to transform the Visakhapatnam Economic Region into a major industrial hub. The greenfield steel plant will also enable AMNS India to play a significant role in meeting the growing demand in India’s steel market.

The state government is extending full support to ensure the speedy completion of the project. A four-lane road is being developed to connect the steel plant to NH-16.

Several dignitaries from both central and state governments including Chief Minister as chief guest, Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy, Minister of State Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Minister for IT & Human Resources Nara Lokesh will attend the programme. AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu, Ministers Anitha and T.G. Bharath, and MP C.M. Ramesh will attend as distinguished guests. ArcelorMittal Executive Chairman Lakshmi Mittal and AMNS India Chairman Aditya Mittal will also participate.

As per schedule Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will reach Rajayyapeta in Nakkapalli mandal by helicopter. At 3:40 PM, he will visit the Experience Zone and review the steel plant model. He will then unveil the foundation plaque along with Union Ministers and participate in the signing of MoUs, before returning to Amaravati.