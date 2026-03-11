Naidu Proposes Indian School of Agriculture, Sets Governance Targets for Collectors

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday proposed establishing an 'Indian School of Agriculture' to strengthen the sector while reviewing governance priorities with district collectors.

Addressing the sixth District Collectors' Conference here, the chief minister suggested setting up a premier agricultural institution on the lines of the Indian School of Business.

"Let us encourage agriculture. There is a need to establish a strong system for agriculture on the lines of IT, AI and quantum labs. On the lines of the Indian School of Business, let us establish a system called the Indian School of Agriculture," said Naidu.

He said agriculture requires institutional support similar to technology sectors and stressed the need to build a robust system to promote innovation and productivity in farming.

Naidu also set targets for collectors on governance and welfare delivery, directing officials to ensure large-scale publicity of welfare and development programmes among the public.

According to the chief minister, awareness about government schemes should be increased so that benefits reach eligible sections without delay.

He noted that the government has been reviewing governance issues every three months and is attempting to balance welfare, development and good governance despite limited resources.

Naidu said significant governance changes were introduced during the past 20 months and stressed that policies introduced by the government would have a long-term impact.

The Chief Minister observed that the administration has moved away from the earlier practice of sitting in offices and writing files, shifting towards a virtual working system.

He emphasised that the targets fixed by the government should be implemented effectively at the grassroots level and that there should be no negligence in execution.

Calling for wider outreach of flagship initiatives, Naidu said welfare programmes, including the 'Super Six' schemes, should be brought closer to people with complete transparency.

The CM announced that the third instalment of the 'Annadata Sukhibhava' (which offers Rs 20,000 per annum to farmers) scheme will be implemented on March 13.

According to him, the state will deposit its share, along with the funds provided by the Centre, directly into farmers' accounts.

Naidu also urged farmer associations, irrigation associations and primary cooperative societies to effectively take forward the 'Rythanna Meekosam' (for farmers) programme.

He said water will be released on May 15 for Kharif cultivation to ensure early irrigation support for farmers.

The chief minister further announced that collective housewarming ceremonies will be conducted for 2.5 lakh beneficiaries as an Ugadi gift under the welfare housing programme.

Highlighting welfare initiatives, Naidu said free travel in RTC buses for persons with disabilities has been introduced under the 'Indra Dhanussu' scheme.

He also said the government implemented 'True Down' in electricity charges for the first time, bearing a burden of Rs 4,600 crore.

According to Naidu, the electricity purchase price will be reduced by 39 paise this year.