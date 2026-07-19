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Andhra CM Praises PV Sindhu's Japan Open Triumph, Wishes Her Success Ahead

Andhra Pradesh
19 July 2026 4:10 PM IST

The 31-year-old became the first Indian to win the Japan Open, combining relentless attack with tactical discipline and composure in the decisive moments to register a 21-17, 21-17 victory over the three-time world champion and secure her first title in more than two years

Andhra CM Praises PV Sindhus Japan Open Triumph, Wishes Her Success Ahead
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The CM congratulated the ace shuttler on her straight-games victory over Akane Yamaguchi and wished her greater success in the tournaments ahead. — File Photo

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday hailed PV Sindhu's Japan Open triumph, saying the title was a proud moment for Indian badminton. The CM congratulated the ace shuttler on her straight-games victory over Akane Yamaguchi and wished her greater success in the tournaments ahead.

"Heartfelt congratulations to PV Sindhu for a phenomenal straight-games victory (21-17, 21-17) over Yamaguchi to win the Japan Open. A historic milestone for Indian badminton! All the best for the Olympics, Amma," Naidu said in a post on X.

The two-time Olympic medallist produced a vintage display of attacking badminton to outclass local favourite Akane Yamaguchi in straight games and clinch her maiden Super 750 title at the Japan Open.

The 31-year-old became the first Indian to win the Japan Open, combining relentless attack with tactical discipline and composure in the decisive moments to register a 21-17, 21-17 victory over the three-time world champion and secure her first title in more than two years.

Sindhu's previous title came at the Syed Modi International in 2024.

The Japan Open victory is her biggest title since winning the World Championships in 2019.

( Source : PTI )
pv sindhu PV Sindhu Super 750 title PV Sindhu Japan Open victory 
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