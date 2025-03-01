Andhra CM Naidu: With better strategy we could have won Pulivendula

Tirupati:Telugu Desam (TD) national president and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed confidence that had the party strategised better in the recent elections, they could have even won Pulivendula, a stronghold of the YSRC.

Naidu made these comments while addressing party leaders and workers at a meeting in GD Nellore on Saturday.



He pointed out that the party's meticulous planning secured 12 seats in the erstwhile Chittoor district. The momentum could have been extended to Pulivendula if the approach had been more calculated.



"The slogans 'Why not 175?' and 'Why not Kuppam?' have backfired on them," the CM remarked, taking a dig at the YSRC.



Naidu highlighted the historic feat of hoisting the TD flag over the GD Nellore fort after 30 years. "It is the dedication of party workers that brought this victory. We might have faltered slightly in Thamballapalle and Punganur. But overall, the TD flag has flown high across the district," he maintained.



Speaking about the party's organisational structure, Chandrababu said, "No other political party in the country has such a robust mechanism as the Telugu Desam Party. I am proud of this and I owe it all to the party workers. I am determined to repay this debt with your cooperation."



He admitted that in the past, especially after the 2004 and 2019 defeats, his focus had been more on the state’s development, than on connecting with the cadre. He pledged that this time, there would be no gap between him and the workers.

