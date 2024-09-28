Interacting with party leaders, cadres and people at the TDP headquarters on Saturday, he said opposition leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is spreading lies among people before Telugu Desam can inform people about the truth.







The Chief Minister underlined that such conspiracies should be thwarted effectively with coordination between the government and the Telugu Desam Party.On the occasion, TD leaders complained to Naidu about the statement of police following burning of Lord Rama's chariot in Anantapur district. The party leaders said following the incident, police said the burning is not connected to YSRC, when a YSRC leader had, in fact, been involved in it.TD leaders said it is wrong on part of police to make statements before completing the investigation.Chandrababu Naidu gave a patient hearing to party leaders as well as people who had gathered at TD headquarters NTR Bhavan to submit their grievances to the CM. People from all corners of the state gathered to submit their appeals to him.A differently-abled woman from Gorantla in Guntur city Tanneru Samrajyam informed Chandrababu Naidu that she had been getting pension under the physically challenged quota for a long time. But the previous YSRC government had withdrawn this pension saying power consumption at her house exceeded 300 units per month.Samrajyam appealed to the CM to restore her pension, as she is finding it difficult to make both ends meet.Members of Krishna Dharma Rakshana Samithi appealed to Chandrababu Naidu that a Goshala be set up on the Guntur-Vijayawada highway, as several cows are being illegally transported on this road.Many others came from near and far to submit their grievances to the Chief Minister. He responded to all of them and assured them that their problems will be resolved as early as possible.