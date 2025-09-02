No shortage of fertilizers: CM Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that the state has “more than adequate supply” of fertilizers and urged farmers not to worry about shortages.

Chairing a review meeting on horticultural crops, fertilizer availability and the marketing issues at the Undavalli camp office on Tuesday, the chief minister directed the officials to take strict action to prevent black marketing of urea.

The CM directed the officials to ascertain the extent of cultivation area through the e-Crop system. The officials informed him that 2.02 lakh metric tonnes of urea was supplied to the state -- some 91000 metric tonnes more than last year.

Likewise, the state received 51,700 metric tonnes of DAP and 2.72 lakh metric tonnes of complex fertilizers, representing a surplus of 1.20 lakh metric tonnes compared to the previous year.

The CM stressed the need to closely track fertilizer usage through the Integrated Fertiliser Management System and e-Crop digital records.

Naidu spoke of the government’s intent to make AP a chemical fertiliser-and pesticide-free state. He advised officials to create awareness among farmers about reducing chemical inputs in agriculture.

The officials stated that plans were underway to provide subsidies to farmers who cut back on chemical fertilizers and pesticides. Usage of fertilizers and pesticides by each farmer would be monitored through Rythu Seva Kendras, with regular logging of consumption statistics.

Naidu said that orders were issued to ensure minimum support prices for 11 identified horticultural crops, guaranteeing that farmers are compensated fairly for their cultivation expenses.

The CM also called for immediate action to contain the recent borer pest infestation affecting coffee plantations in 20 acres. He said the infected crops should be promptly removed, steps be taken to prevent further spread, and necessary compensation paid to affected farmers.

Naidu said long-term monitoring would be done over the next three years to safeguard coffee cultivation. As for the focus on onion and tobacco procurement, the CM asked officials to purchase the entire onion crop and arrange for drying in local community halls.

On tobacco procurement, it was reported that Rs 54 crore has already been paid to farmers, with an additional Rs 59 crore pending.

The review meeting was attended by Agriculture Minister Achchennaidu, Chief Secretary Vijayanand and senior officials from the agriculture and marketing departments.