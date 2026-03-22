Andhra CM Naidu Congratulates PM Modi on Becoming Longest-Serving Head of Govt

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on achieving the milestone of becoming the longest-serving head of government in India's history. Naidu noted that Modi completed 8,931 days in service to the nation and described it as a historic achievement reflecting his leadership.

"Heartiest congratulations to PM Modi on achieving the historic milestone of becoming the longest-serving head of government in India's history, completing 8,931 days in service to the nation," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

The chief minister said the milestone reflected dedication, visionary leadership and tireless commitment to the country's progress and prosperity.

He further said Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat by 2047' continues to inspire and guide India toward a brighter future.

He wished the Prime Minister continued strength, good health and success as he leads the nation to even greater heights.