Andhra CM, Jagan Congratulate Mohanlal for Winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday congratulated veteran actor Mohanlal on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

The Chief Minister hailed Mohanlal's illustrious journey in Indian cinema, noting his versatile performances and significant contributions as an actor, director, and producer.

"Congratulations to Mohanlal Ji on receiving the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. His contributions have profoundly enriched Indian cinema and inspired generations," Naidu said in a post on X.

This recognition, regarded as the highest honour in Indian cinema, reflects Mohanlal's immense talent and dedication over decades, he observed.

Echoing Naidu, Reddy extended his congratulations to Mohanlal, also in a post on X.

"His contribution to Indian cinema is everlasting, and his versatility as an actor is unparalleled. Wishing him continued glory and good health," Reddy said.

Mohanlal has been named the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the country's highest recognition in the field of cinema, for the year 2023, the I&B ministry has announced on Saturday.

In a post on 'X', the Information and Broadcasting Ministry had said the actor, director and producer is being honoured on the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee for his "iconic contribution to Indian cinema".