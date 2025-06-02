 Top
CM Chandrababu Naidu Wishes People of Telangana on Formation Day

Andhra Pradesh
2 Jun 2025 4:05 PM IST

Competing with each other in development, the two Telugu states should reach the top position to emerge as unbeatable powers, said Naidu.

N. Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu congratulated the people in Telangana on its 11th Formation Day.

In a post on ‘X’ on Monday, he expressed that Telugu people would remain united even though they live in two separate states. He wished for the Telugu community to excel in all fields, regardless of their geographical location.

Naidu stated, “I wish every family in Telangana lives with comfort and happiness and that the state flourishes. I aspire for both Telugu states to compete in development and achieve the top position by Viksit Bharat-2047. I encourage every Telugu citizen to be a part of this mission to become an unbeatable force.”

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
