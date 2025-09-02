Andhra CM Conveys Birthday Greetings to Pawan Kalyan As He Turns 57

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday conveyed birthday greetings to Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who turned 57.

Naidu eulogised the actor-politician as a person who takes the side of the common man in every step he takes with social consciousness. "Birthday greetings to friend and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan," said Naidu in a post on X, adding that Kalyan is a man of 'sharp words'.

Likewise, he highlighted that Kalyan 'lives up to his word' and ushered in values to politics with a responsive heart. Naidu wished Kalyan to prosper for 100 years and scale many victorious peaks. Further, Naidu added that Kalyan's cooperation in the development of the state is unforgettable.