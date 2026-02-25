Naidu Reviews Srikakulam Diarrhoea, Rajahmundry Milk Incidents

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday reviewed the diarrhoea outbreak in Srikakulam and the suspected milk contamination incident in Rajahmundry, directing officials to prioritise public health and ensure there is no negligence.

The Chief Minister spoke to senior officials of the Health Department and district authorities to assess the situation. He enquired about the condition of patients undergoing treatment in various hospitals in both districts.

Officials informed him that 76 people are currently receiving treatment in different hospitals in Srikakulam. While most patients are stable, two individuals undergoing treatment at GEMS Hospital are in serious condition. One patient is on ventilator support, while another is being provided dialysis. The Chief Minister instructed authorities to extend special medical attention to the critically ill patients.

He also sought details on whether any new cases were being reported at the ground level. Officials stated that water supply through the suspected pipeline has been stopped and that safe drinking water is being supplied through alternative arrangements.

Regarding the Rajahmundry milk incident, officials informed the Chief Minister that the affected persons are under continuous medical supervision. Milk samples have already been sent to the laboratory for analysis, and the department is maintaining a special focus on the case.

Emphasising that public health must be given top priority, the Chief Minister directed officials to act with coordination across departments to prevent recurrence of such incidents.