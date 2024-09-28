Andhra BJP Leader Alleges Jagan Is Inciting Caste and Communal Tensions

Vijayawada: AP BJP spokesperson Yamini Sharma has alleged that former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is attempting to stir up caste and communal rivalry among the people under the guise of secularism, and she has faulted him for doing so.

Speaking to media personnel here on Saturday, she expressed concerns that Jagan Reddy's statements could breach the maintenance of law and order in the state.

Referring to the controversy over signing a declaration before taking darshan at the TTD temple and the former Chief Minister's remarks that his religion was humanity and that he believed in secularism, she criticised him for provoking controversy on the issue. She made it clear that individuals from other religions must submit a declaration in accordance with the temple's rules and advised him to adhere to the principles of Hindu dharma. She stated that all people should be treated equally before Lord Venkateswara and was critical of Jagan Reddy for not following Sanatana Dharma.

Yamini claimed that the NDA government in the state would safeguard Hindu dharma and would make efforts to develop the temples.