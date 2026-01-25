Andhra Beat Vidarbha by Eight Wickets in Ranji Trophy

Anantapur: Andhra registered a convincing eight-wicket victory over Vidarbha in a BCCI Ranji Trophy match at the Anantapur Cricket Ground here on Sunday.

With this win, Andhra topped Pool A of the Ranji Trophy. Chasing a target of 259 on Day 4, the hosts produced a dominant batting display to seal an outright victory.

Resuming at their overnight score of 93 for 1, Andhra cruised to the target with ease. Shaik Rasheed played a superb unbeaten knock, scoring 132 runs off 144 balls, showcasing elegant strokeplay all around the ground. Captain Ricky Bhui provided solid support, remaining not out on 64 off 92 balls.

The concluding session was attended by Satya Sai district SP Sateesh Kumar as the chief guest.