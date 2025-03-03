Andariki Illu: 70,232 applications received

Vijayawada: The TDP coalition government has promised to give 3 cents of land in villages and 2 cents in towns for the poor.

Initiating steps in this direction, the officials issued guidelines over house site distribution.

The officials released the eligibility criteria and details for the distribution of house sites under Andariki Illu.

AP revenue minister Anagani Satya Prasad, answering questions by the MLCs, said that the poll promised would be fulfilled. He said that over 70,232 applications were received seeking house sites. The beneficiaries would be given Rs 4 lakh to construct houses.

He criticised the previous government for giving only one cent of land to the poor. Jagananna Illu scheme has turned out to be a scam, he alleged. Beneficiaries of the scheme resorted to irregularities, he said, adding that there were discrepancies even in acquisition of land.

House sites will be distributed to women under the Andariki Illu scheme. The beneficiaries should complete constructing the house in the site within two years of receiving it. Only the BPL families are eligible for receiving the house sites, the minister added.