Andal Garlands Arrive In Tirumala For Annual Garuda Seva

Tirupati:The holy garlands of Sri Andal from Srivilliputhur, Tamil Nadu, arrived at Tirumala on Saturday to adorn Sri Venkateswara Swamy during the Garuda Seva scheduled for Sunday evening, as part of the ongoing Salakatla Brahmotsavams.

The garlands were first brought to Pedda Jeeyar Mutt near the Sri Bedi Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Tirumala, where special pujas were conducted under the guidance of Tirumala Pontiffs Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and Chinna Jeeyar Swamy. Later, accompanied by traditional mangala Vaidyam music, the garlands were taken in a ceremonial procession along the four mada streets before being brought into the Tirumala temple. The two garlands, known as the Andal mala and Sikkamani mala, are prepared annually by two families of traditional florists from Srivilliputhur, located about 650 km from Tirupati. These Goda Devi malas are crafted from flowers such as Tulasi, Chamanti, and Sampangi and are offered to the deity as part of a centuries-old tradition.

According to temple priests, the malas follow the sacred dictum of Sri Ramanuja, who prescribed presenting Goda Devi malas during the Brahmotsavam, especially on the Garuda Seva day. Lord Venkateswara will be adorned with the Andal mala, along with a saree and two other holy items, all presented by the Goda Devi temple of Srivilliputhur. “Legend says the garlands were worn by Goda Devi, who considered herself a consort of Srikrishna. They are presented on the day of Garuda Vahanam, when Lord Venkateswara appears in his avatar as Maha Vishnu to bless devotees”, a temple priest said. Tamil Nadu endowment joint commissioner C. Mariyappan, Srivilliputhur temple executive officer Sakkarai Ammal, Tirumala temple deputy EO M. Lokanatham, and Srivilliputhur temple Sthanacharya Ramesh Rangarajan, among others, were present during the ceremony.

Meanwhile, the Chennai-based Hindu Dharmartha Samiti brought nine ceremonial umbrellas to Tirumala for use during the Garuda Seva. Trustee R.R. Gopalji handed over the umbrellas to TTD officials.

This marks the 21st year that the Samiti has presented umbrellas to the deity during the Brahmotsavams.