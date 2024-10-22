Ancient tradition of Diya making persists in Vizag's Potter Street

Visakhapatnam: As Diwali approaches, the narrow lanes of Kummara Veedhi in Visakhapatnam's Akkayyapalem area come alive with the ancient craft of diya making. Among the artisans keeping this tradition alive is 93-year-old Pardesan from Srikakulam, who has been crafting these traditional earthen lamps since childhood.

"Shapeless mud turns into an object using just our hands, energy and a wheel says Pardesan, who despite his slightly impaired hearing, continues to practice his craft with unwavering dedication. Last year, he single-handedly produced 10,000 diyas and aims to create 15,000 this festive season.

For Pardesan, who has witnessed the transformation of Kummari Veedhi over eight decades, the future of this traditional craft remains uncertain. "My entire life I thought at least my son would continue pottery," he reflects. His son, though trained in the craft, works as a peon in a private school due to the insufficient income from pottery.

The revival of eco-friendly celebrations, particularly in urban areas, has brought renewed attention to these traditional earthen lamps. However, the artisans face significant challenges. While Pardesan sells his crafted diyas for Rs. 15 each, many potters struggle to maintain profitable margins due to high material costs and bargaining customers.

However, not all potters are thriving. Raju, another artisan Kummari Veedi expressed frustration over declining demand for traditional diyas. He stated that many customers prefer imported designs over locally made products, prompting some potters to switch to more commercially viable options.

The economic realities faced by local potters are stark. P. Lakshmi, another potter from the street, revealed that after bargaining, they often sell their diyas for as little as Rs 10-50 depending on size leaving minimal profit margins after accounting for costs like Rs 20,000 for a truckload of clay.

Additionally, potters from Kummari Veedhi also craft flower pots, locally known as Chichubudlu, on a made-to-order basis. The flower pots priced at Rs 10 each, these pots are often filled with chemical mixtures by buyers and sold in the market.

Amid these challenges, a heartwarming story emerges from a group of 13 physically challenged individuals who have come together to make diyas. Operating as an NGO, the group, led by M. Rajeswari, has crafted around 25,000 diyas this year. In addition to diyas, they also prepare traditional Diwali sweets and snacks like ariselu, bellam gavvalu, chegodilu, and murukulu. Rajeswari, speaking to Deccan Chronicle, said, “These individuals may be physically challenged, but they’ve proven that they can work just as hard, contributing to the festivities in their own way.”