Ancient Telugu Works Key To Future Research: Medasani

Nellore: “Ancient Telugu literature continues to inspire deep linguistic and literary research even today,” said Dr Medasani Mohan, noted Avadhani and Director of the TTD Annamacharya Project, while delivering the keynote address at the National Seminar on ‘Preservation, Research, and Propagation of the Telugu Language’ held at Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU), Nellore.

Medasani highlighted that the poetic works of great scholars such as Nannaya, Tikkana, and Errana not only showcase the evolution of Telugu but also serve as a guiding light for future generations of researchers. He said the depth, rhythm, and philosophical richness of early Telugu literature stand as a testament to the language’s timeless beauty, resilience, and cultural depth.

Presiding over the event, Prof. Allam Srinivasa Rao, Vice-Chancellor of VSU, emphasised that preserving the Telugu language is the shared responsibility of all Telugu-speaking people. He urged the academic community to take proactive steps in promoting Telugu scholarship globally.

Registrar Dr K. Suneetha underlined the importance of connecting ancient Telugu literature with the digital age, ensuring that classical works remain accessible and engaging for younger generations. “This seminar will pave the way for new research directions and creative exploration in Telugu studies,” she noted.

The seminar was jointly organised by the Department of Telugu and the Centre for Excellence in Classical Telugu Studies at VSU, with support from the Bharatiya Bhasha Samsthan (Mysuru) under the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

The programme was coordinated by Prof. Madabhushi Sampath Kumar, Prof. T. Veera Reddy, and Dr Mail Tyagaraju, with Dr Rajaram and Dr Venkateswarlu serving as conveners.ds of departments, faculty members, and a large number of students participated enthusiastically in the seminar.