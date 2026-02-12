Ancient Inscriptions Recall Eastern Expeditions of Kondaveedu Reddy Rulers

Vijayawada: Kondaveedu Fort Development Committee convenor and historian Kalli Siva Reddy has said that ancient inscriptions at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Simhachalam chronicle the glorious eastern expeditions, valour and patronage of the Kondaveedu Reddy rulers.

Siva Reddy said that during his recent visit to the Simhachalam temple in Visakhapatnam, inscriptions detailing the military achievements of the Kondaveedu Reddy kings were closely studied, revealing a significant chapter of Telugu history.

Among the rulers, he said Anavema Reddy stood out as an invincible and celebrated warrior for his successful eastern campaign. According to the inscriptions, Anavema Reddy marched through key forts and strategic centres and advanced as far as Mahendragiri, conquering Kondapalli, Nidadavolu (ancient Niravadyapuram), Rajamahendravaram, the strongholds of the Undi rulers, territories of the Matsya dynasty, Simhachalam and Mahendragiri.

Siva Reddy said the records also highlight Anavema Reddy’s temple patronage during his campaign. At the Draksharamam Bhimeswara Swamy temple, he made valuable donations and constructed prakaras, mandapas and gopurams. At Simhachalam, he built a mandapa named “Anevemanagaram” and endowed the temple with offerings for daily naivedyam and celestial weddings, all of which are documented in temple inscriptions.

He added that the inscriptions mention the erection of victory pillars at Potnuru and near Chilika Lake, the advance up to Cuttack, and the defeat of Odisha ruler Bhanu Deva IV. The records state that large quantities of wealth, including precious gems, were seized and later presented to Kumara Giri at Kondaveedu by the commander or prime minister Kataya Vema.