Ancient Idols Unearthed in Kondavallipadu During Land-Levelling Work

Nellore: Kondavallipadu village in Ojili mandal, Tirupati region, witnessed an unexpected discovery when a farmer, Madhusudhan, came across several broken stone idols while levelling government land. Unsure about their historical relevance, he informed Dr Govindu Surendra, a history professor from S.K.R. degree college in Gudur.

Dr Surendra, along with his students, visited the site and examined the findings. Based on the style and condition of the sculptures, the team identified them as roughly 200-year-old idols of Lord Venkateswara along with Sridevi and Bhudevi. A damaged idol believed to be either Hanuman or Garuda was also found nearby.

The team further inspected a nearby pond, remnants of an old Shaivite temple, and Nandi and Ganapati idols in the surrounding area.

According to Dr Surendra, the craftsmanship and layout suggest that the location may once have housed both Shaivite and Vaishnavite temples.

He urged relevant authorities to take steps for the preservation and possible restoration of the site, noting its cultural and historical significance.