Ancient Bobbili Veena figures in State Legislative Assembly

Vijayawada:Handlooms and textiles minister S. Savita announced in the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday that AP government will procure jackfruit wood from other states and supply it within Andhra Pradesh to artisans specialised in making the world renowned Bobbili Veena.

Responding to queries from members during the Question Hour, she maintained that the government will extend its full support to craftsmen who have been continuing to make Bobbili Veena from historic times. Only the wood of jackfruit tree, which is at least 30 years’ old, is used in making the Bobbili Veena.



In this regard, the minister highlighted the importance of promoting cultivation of jackfruit trees within Andhra Pradesh. She disclosed that an action plan has already been prepared in consultations with officials from the forest and tribal welfare departments.



Savita said infrastructure will be enhanced for marketing Bobbili Veenas by opening new Lepakshi showrooms across the state. “Existing showrooms will be upgraded and made visually appealing to attract more consumers. In addition, steps are being taken to revive the halted construction of Handicraft Village in Tirupati,” the minister underlined.



She further referred to handwoven Bobbili sarees, saying their sales will be promoted under the “One District-One Product” scheme. Handloom weavers of these sarees will be provided training in formulating new designs. Necessary tools will be provided to artisans for the purpose.



Savita expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for supporting handloom artisans. In this context, she pointed out that handbags made of banana fibre have been distributed to members of the assembly during the budget session.



Replying to a question, the minister assured that issues related to the Vizianagaram Music College will be resolved soon.