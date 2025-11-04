Anchor Shyamala Appears Before Police For Remarks On Bus Mishap

Kurnool: YSRC spokesperson and TV anchor A. Shyamala appeared before the local SDPO’s office on Monday for inquiry. It may be recalled that Kurnool police had issued notices to 27 individuals for allegedly posting distorted content on social media regarding the recent bus accident.

Shyamala told the media said that a case was filed against her merely for questioning the government about the reasons behind the major bus accident in which 19 people were charred to death. She termed the move as “vindictive” and said such actions would not silence them.

She alleged that the accident occurred because the biker involved had consumed alcohol and pointed out that liquor shops located close to highways often contribute to such mishaps. Shyamala said the case was booked only for raising these concerns and added that she attended the inquiry as mentioned in the notice. She reiterated that she would continue questioning the lapses without fear, even if more cases were filed against her. Former MLA and party district in-charge S.V. Mohan Reddy and others accompanied her.