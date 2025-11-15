Anaparthi MLA Assures Jana Sena Cadre Of Better Coordination

KAKINADA: Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy has assured Jana Sena workers in Pedapudi mandal that he will ensure better coordination among Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and BJP cadres and give them due priority in development works.

Jana Sena workers had expressed dissatisfaction over being sidelined by local TD leaders, despite their requests for village development programmes. They recently raised their concerns with party constituency coordinator Marreddy Srinivas, who promised a coordination meeting.

Ramakrishna Reddy, who served as MLA between 2014 and 2019 from the Telugu Desam and won again after joining the BJP in 2019, faced allegations from Jana Sena workers that he prioritised TD leaders over alliance partners. They complained that TD leaders often informed them of programmes at the last minute and failed to support them even when they faced alleged false cases. They also claimed they received no benefits such as housing or street lights despite backing TD candidates in local body elections.

During the meeting, tensions briefly rose when the MLA reportedly reacted sharply to some of the complaints, but the workers stood firm. After hearing their grievances, Ramakrishna Reddy assured them that he would address their issues and improve coordination with all alliance workers and leaders.